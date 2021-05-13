Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.13.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.06 and a 200-day moving average of $227.39. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

