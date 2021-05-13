Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $190.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA opened at $152.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,737,436 shares of company stock worth $838,952,152. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Moderna by 1,717.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5,553.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

