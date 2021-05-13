Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.