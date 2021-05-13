Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in CarMax were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $138.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

