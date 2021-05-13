Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Cactus worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cactus by 46.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cactus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.