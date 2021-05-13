Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $472.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

