Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 8,683 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 168.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.