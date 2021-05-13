Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,355,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

