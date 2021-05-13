Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,713 shares of company stock worth $1,710,384. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
