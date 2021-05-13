Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

OMER has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,713 shares of company stock worth $1,710,384. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Omeros by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

