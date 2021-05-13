Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $92.75

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE MTZ opened at $113.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

