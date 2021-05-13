INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of INDT stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $346.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.