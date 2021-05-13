Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to “Buy”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.