Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

MTDR stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,764,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 555,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

