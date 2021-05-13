Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 666.31. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -12.04.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.