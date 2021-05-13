Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 666.31. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -12.04.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.