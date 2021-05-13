The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

