SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.