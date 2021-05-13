SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.32.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
