CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace Sells 47,966 Shares of Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSX opened at $99.64 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in CSX by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 251,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,415,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,937,000 after acquiring an additional 914,929 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.