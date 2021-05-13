Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

