Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,098 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

