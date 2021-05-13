Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,113,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

