Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $314.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day moving average of $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $334.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.