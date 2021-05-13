Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

