Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

