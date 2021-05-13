Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

