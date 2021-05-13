Frederic B. Luddy Sells 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.40, for a total value of $16,282.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,147.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ServiceNow stock opened at $464.71 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.29 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

