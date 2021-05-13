Brokers Set Expectations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

