Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.16.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

