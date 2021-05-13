Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,468 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $20,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conformis by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conformis in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.