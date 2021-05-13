Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,468 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $20,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.