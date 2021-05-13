Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 23rd

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

EA opened at $139.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,389. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

