Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Decreased by B. Riley

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

HBI stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.