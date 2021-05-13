Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSK. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

