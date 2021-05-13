Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issued By KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

