Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 929,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 79.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 34.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $258,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

