Brokers Offer Predictions for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.