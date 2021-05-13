Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $205.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of APTV opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

