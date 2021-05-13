International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

