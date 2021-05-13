Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.