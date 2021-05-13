GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $8.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GPRO stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $71,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,510 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

