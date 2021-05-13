Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $930,000.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

