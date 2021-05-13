PirateCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,024.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $2,024.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001108 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,845,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

