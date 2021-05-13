Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cortexyme by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

