FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

