Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Acquires A$848,000.00 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider Timothy Goyder bought 2,000,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$848,000.00 ($605,714.29).

Timothy Goyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Timothy Goyder 117,188 shares of Liontown Resources stock.

On Friday, March 5th, Timothy Goyder acquired 100,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,700.00 ($34,071.43).

On Wednesday, February 24th, Timothy Goyder bought 3,000,000 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 21.04, a quick ratio of 21.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

