Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.