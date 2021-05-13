Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TEAF opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

