Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

IEP opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

