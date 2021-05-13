Grainger plc (LON:GRI) to Issue GBX 1.83 Dividend

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GRI opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.69) on Thursday. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 279.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92.

Get Grainger alerts:

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £301.40 ($393.78).

GRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.