Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

XGN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

XGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

