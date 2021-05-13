Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDOG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,560.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.