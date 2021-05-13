Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to Buy at Roth Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,727.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $11,757,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

