Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wix.com updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $239.68 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $162.18 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.06 and its 200-day moving average is $278.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.